New retail report expected to show comeback in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new report that comes out Thursday from the Center City District is expected to show progress.The retail report update will point to more foot traffic and more visitors in Center City Philadelphia."We're trying to get back to normal," said Drexel student Kyle Waterman.Center City District gathered information through surveys, talks with brokers and retailers and state sales tax data.Among the key findings: 80% of the retail storefronts within the Center City District are open for business, up from 55% in spring 2020, with 42 more retailers with announced openings for this year.The report states taxable retail sales for the first quarter of this year in Center City are at 94% of 2019 levels and 121% in extended Center City neighborhoods.Shopper and visitor foot traffic is at 96% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the report.Even with indoor seating completely restored, demand has not gone down for outdoor seating. The report noted that there are 68% more outdoor seats in Center City than before the pandemic.Some do see the changes, but add the city is not back to normal yet."I do not think the city is back to pre-pandemic levels," said Brandon Bather of Camden. "It's definitely on the way back, but it's still not there yet."The report also stated new businesses are opening and existing retailers are moving to new, and in some cases larger locations.