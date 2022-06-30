retail

New retail report expected to show comeback in Center City Philadelphia

Eighty percent of the retail storefronts within the Center City District are open for business, up from 55% in spring 2020.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New retail report to show Center City business comeback

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new report that comes out Thursday from the Center City District is expected to show progress.

The retail report update will point to more foot traffic and more visitors in Center City Philadelphia.

"We're trying to get back to normal," said Drexel student Kyle Waterman.

Center City District gathered information through surveys, talks with brokers and retailers and state sales tax data.

Among the key findings: 80% of the retail storefronts within the Center City District are open for business, up from 55% in spring 2020, with 42 more retailers with announced openings for this year.

The report states taxable retail sales for the first quarter of this year in Center City are at 94% of 2019 levels and 121% in extended Center City neighborhoods.

Shopper and visitor foot traffic is at 96% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the report.

Even with indoor seating completely restored, demand has not gone down for outdoor seating. The report noted that there are 68% more outdoor seats in Center City than before the pandemic.

Some do see the changes, but add the city is not back to normal yet.

"I do not think the city is back to pre-pandemic levels," said Brandon Bather of Camden. "It's definitely on the way back, but it's still not there yet."

The report also stated new businesses are opening and existing retailers are moving to new, and in some cases larger locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsbusinessretailshopping
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETAIL
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Sign-makers' 'Noble' mission revives a vanishing NYC street art
Kohl's, target of activist investors, gets a buyout offer
Apple reinstates mask mandate at US stores over COVID concerns
TOP STORIES
Pack your patience: PHL expecting busy holiday weekend
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Delco identified
Man snaps pic of vintage Burger King walled-off inside Delaware mall
AccuWeather: Hot today, sizzling tomorrow
Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in Manhattan
Police searching for missing 1-year-old girl in Philadelphia
Man dies while cutting down tree in Berks County
Show More
Troubleshooters: PGW assessing Weather Normalization Adjustments
Bills limiting LGBTQ instruction, trans athletes pass Pa. Senate
Talks continue as AC casino strike deadlines loom
Family members identify woman killed after man fires into bar
Shooting leaves 4 injured in East Germantown
More TOP STORIES News