Will Center City Restaurant Week help businesses?

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association tells Action News fewer restaurants are participating compared to previous years because food costs and the pandemic have made it difficult to afford discounted menus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City Restaurant Week begins September 12 and runs through the 24th.

"For nearly 20 years, Center City District Restaurant Week has given thousands of diners the opportunity to experience some of Philadelphia's best restaurants at a reduced price. Beginning Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 24, the tradition continues with more 75 locations offerings prix-fixe dining, including three-course dinners for $40 per person and select lunches for $25 per person," the Center City District said in a release.

But the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association tells Action News fewer restaurants are participating compared to previous years because food costs and the pandemic have made it difficult for businesses to afford discounted menus.

Shawn Nixon is the general manager of The Goat Rittenhouse near 18th and Sansom streets. The restaurant opened during the pandemic.

Nixon says he looks at this as a positive.

"It does help stimulate business, but it really targets people who may or may not come into the city to go to the restaurants. They might go to one of the bigger restaurants and restaurant week is about the smaller restaurants," said Nixon.

Getting more people downtown is the goal.

Crime is up, in fact, robberies have increased steadily in Center City by 20% in the last two years.

Office buildings still are not at full capacity, but the return of 8,000 Comcast employees to Center City offices this week could be a strong sign of employees returning.

Diners Action News talked to said they are encouraged to see more diners in the city.

"Living in the city now ... I'm seeing a lot more people going out than before," said Jorge Cintron of Center City.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants here.