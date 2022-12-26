Police sources provide more details in deadly Center City hotel shooting on Christmas Day

Police sources tell Action News the suspected shooter is a 24-year-old man.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned more details about the investigation into a deadly shooting inside a Center City Philadelphia hotel on Christmas Day.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton on the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Police sources tell Action News the suspected shooter is a 24-year-old man.

According to sources, the suspect found out his ex-boyfriend was meeting up with the 37-year-old male victim at the hotel.

Once at the hotel, police sources say the 24-year-old suspect shot the 37-year-old male victim in the forehead. The victim died from his injuries.

Police sources say the ex-boyfriend had already left the hotel prior to the suspect's arrival.

Police sources say the suspect then drove home to Gilbertsville, Montgomery County where he called police to confess.

A gun has been recovered.