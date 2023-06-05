Center City SIPS returns with more than 70 venues this summer

Center City SIPS returns for the summer season with new deals, new spots and new sips all across the city.

Organizers say the annual tradition is bigger than ever.

More than 70 venues are on board this year, offering cocktails for $7, wine for $6, beer for $5 and half-priced appetizers.

Starting this week, SIPS happy hours are every Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m.

"If people haven't been in the city in a while, it's thriving, it's pulsing, it's where the energy is," says Michelle Shannon, the vice president of marketing and communications for Center City District. "Truly, people make plans to be in work on Wednesdays, so that they can come to SIPS afterward. It's a thing!"

Walnut Garden on the 1700 Block of Walnut just opened its doors last week.

The outdoor beer garden serves Korean street food and fills the space devastated by the fires from the unrest of 2020.

The Wayward at the Canopy Hilton Philadelphia is serving up SIPS specials like a watermelon cocktail, and special apps like tater tots with caviar and creme fraiche.

"We are definitely ready for Center City SIPS," says Chris Biscoglio, the food and beverage director for The Wayward.

"We have some great food options and a lot of energy ready to go. On the patio, we will have a DJ, which is exciting."

Some retailers are offering Center City SIPS Style discounts that start at 20% off.

Participating restaurants are offering 15% off on dinner.

SIPS starts Jun 7 and runs every Wednesday through August 30.