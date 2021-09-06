Woman repeatedly stabbed in Center City Philadelphia, suspect sought

The woman was able to run from her attacker and get help.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Center City early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Locust Street around 2:30 a.m.

That's where they found the victim, a 33-year-old woman, with serious injuries to her back.

The woman told police she got into an argument with a man she knows when he pulled a knife and stabbed her.

The suspect ran off in an unknown direction.

So far, no arrests have been made. The name of the suspect has not been released.
