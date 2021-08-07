PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An SUV smashed into a Center City bank early Saturday morning.
This happened near the intersection of 16th Street and Market Street around 3 a.m.
Philadelphia police say the SUV and a car crashed into each other, causing the driver of the SUV to lose control.
Officials say the impact sent the SUV up onto the sidewalk where it knocked over a fire hydrant.
The SUV then slammed into the front of a Firstrust bank destroying the front window and door.
Both drivers were injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
SUV slams into Center City bank Saturday morning
CAR INTO BUILDING
TOP STORIES
Show More