SUV slams into Center City bank Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An SUV smashed into a Center City bank early Saturday morning.

This happened near the intersection of 16th Street and Market Street around 3 a.m.

Philadelphia police say the SUV and a car crashed into each other, causing the driver of the SUV to lose control.

Officials say the impact sent the SUV up onto the sidewalk where it knocked over a fire hydrant.

The SUV then slammed into the front of a Firstrust bank destroying the front window and door.

Both drivers were injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
