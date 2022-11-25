Bucks County nonprofit helps rehab wild animals

The AARK Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center has been in operation since 1979.

A nonprofit in Bucks County has been specializing in wild animal rehabilitation for more than 40 years.

Recently in 2008, they relocated to Chalfont, which provided an opportunity for expansion to compensate for their massive flow of animals.

AARK is dedicated to rehabilitating and caring for orphaned native wildlife.

Once they see an animal is fit, they will transport them to dedicated areas for release.

In some cases, animals are determined unfit for release, so they remain in the care of the many volunteers at the facility. These animals live out the rest of their lives at AARK while serving a very important purpose.

They will pose as educational tools to help teach visitors how to better interact with the environment and the animals that live in it.

Executive Director Leah Stallings says they will learn how to leave the smallest footprint possible when interacting with the wild.

Leah says they couldn't operate without the close to 1,000 volunteers.