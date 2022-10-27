Astros player from West Chester, Pa. facing hometown team in World Series

Houston Astros Chas McCormick reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 3 of the ALCS.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It will be an extra special showdown for a player on the opposing team for this World Series faceoff against the Houston Astros.

Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a West Chester native who hit two home runs for the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS.

Now, he gets to go up against his hometown Philadelphia Phillies.

Alicia Vitarelli spoke with McCormick's college coach, Jon Shehan, who is heading to Houston to cheer him on.

Shehan coached McCormick for all four years at Millersville University.

This is Shehan's second year in a row following McCormick and his Astros to the World Series.

On Friday, he will once again be in the stands in Houston with the McCormick family as McCormick takes the field.

The irony of this faceoff does not escape them.

"It's super cool, though," Shehan says. "Chas grew up as a Phillies fan. He's obviously right down the street. Other than playing for the Phillies, if you could draw it up any way for a boy growing up in the Philadelphia area to go home and play in the World Series at Citizens Bank, I mean, it's a dream come true."

Shehan describes McCormick as a power hitter and power competitor who is also authentic. His success is no surprise.

Ahead of the World Series, Shehan has this advice as a coach.

"This is a moment that you need to take in," he says. "Give yourself 10 seconds before the game starts and look around. Before you lock in, before you go to back to compete mode, look around. Realize where you're at, take it in and just enjoy the moment just for a second."

McCormick living out his Major League dreams in Houston has made an Astros fan out of his coach, his family and friends.

They hope you don't hold it against them.