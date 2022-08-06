Police search for woman abducted by murder suspect in Chester, Delaware County

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County are searching for a woman they say was abducted Friday afternoon by a murder suspect.

According to police, Shameeka Thompson, 31, was last seen at a friend's house in the area of West 21st Street at 4 p.m.

Thompson was abducted by Dahmier Harmon, 26, who is wanted for a murder two days ago, police said.

Investigators say that Harmon abducted the woman because he believes she told police about the murder. Although, police say she is not the person who alerted authorities.

It is not clear what vehicle Dahmier may be driving, but authorities believe they may be heading to New Jersey.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.