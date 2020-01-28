Chester County man stabbed by woman he met online: Police

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman has been charged with stabbing a 50-year-old Chester County man she met online, police said.Police were called to the 700 block of Kenmara Drive in East Bradford Township around 7:42 p.m. on Monday, January 20.Arriving officers found the male victim bleeding from stab wounds to his chest and the back of his head.The victim told police he met the suspect online and she fled his home.Kaleigh Miller, 27, was arrested by Philadelphia police the next morning.She was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, prostitution, and related charges.Miller was sent back to West Chester where she was arraigned.The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Paoli Hospital Trauma Center.