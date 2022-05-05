Chester tow truck driver ambushed while on the job; family wants justice

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family and co-workers are demanding justice after a tow truck driver was ambushed while at work in Chester, Pennsylvania.It happened around midnight Tuesday while 38-year-old Jamie King was working for International Recovery Systems.In surveillance video obtained by Action News, you can see the alleged gunman pull, get out of a vehicle and open fire.King was shot multiple times and remains in critical condition.His wife, Nicole King, says he was shot in the stomach, chest and head."There is a bullet in his brain, it caused a lot of swelling, and they had to remove most of his skull on the right side of his head," she said.King was sitting in his tow truck outside of International Recovery Systems, waiting for his next repossession assignment when he got out to lock the gate.That's when an orange vehicle pulled up, a person got out and reportedly said a few words before opening fire."Over the last few years, this job has been increasingly more dangerous due to a lot of things. A lot of desperation out there. No car is worth this nonsense. To be so callous to attempt to take the life of a father and husband. Jamie is a great guy, a loving father and family member. Just to hurt a family over a car is so stupid," said Jeremy Cross, president of International Recovery System.King tried to get away after being shot but he crashed into the building next door."He's got a long road ahead. He's gonna struggle. It's devastating. He's one of the hardest working men I know," said his mother-in-law, Lisa Dicola.Chester police say they are searching for at least two suspects.