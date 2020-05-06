Chester father pleads for justice in 13-year-old son's murder

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The father of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in Chester, Pennsylvania over the weekend is pleading for justice."A child is not supposed to walk out of their house and get murdered," said Kyle Davis, the father of 13-year-old Ny'Ques Davis.Davis says his son had just walked out the door to play basketball when a barrage of bullets were fired around the corner from his Chester home near 20th and Potter streets."He's not one of these street guys, he's a kid. He's a fun-loving kid," says Davis.Witnesses say the 8th grader ran for his life but couldn't outrun the bullets.Ny'Ques' murder is the 17th this year for the city on pace to eclipse last year's total of 18 homicides."The last two months we've had four kids get killed, two in one day," said Davis."How does that make you feel that your child is part of that statistic?" asked reported Christie Ileto."I'm angry, I'm mad because he's not supposed to be in that number," said Davis."These are babies, these are young juveniles that are being targeted for nothing other than just being good kids. We don't really know the motive for all of this," said Commissioner Otis Blair with the Chester Police Department.Detectives say the suspects fled in a 2007 Acura RDX with Delaware tag"They have to pay," said Davis."Unfortunately the children are out more because of COVID-19. They're supposed to be in and they're out," said Rahim King with Chester Against Violence.Police have leads on the people responsible, but if you have any information on the shooters contact Chester police.