Woman struck, killed by stray bullet while driving in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet while driving on Monday.Detectives say the victim was on 9th Street and Central Avenue when a barrage of bullets were fired into the busy intersection. She crashed her car a block away after being shot. She later died at a nearby hospital."This one is particularly infuriating to have a 62-year-old female be shot as an innocent bystander," said Detective Jamison Rogers.Police are working to uncover a motive and track down the suspect. Residents near this latest murder say it's become an all too common occurrence."It's sad and it's constant. I'm literally looking for someplace else to live," said Irene Frame.Frame, who lives steps from this latest crime scene, showed Action News a patched-up bullet hole on her car from two days ago.Her neighbor, Rome, didn't want to show his face but says the crime is so bad he's set up barriers of cars to stop stray bullets from flying into homes."If I could I would put an 18-wheeler in front of the door. I'm dead serious," said Rome.Monday's murder put the city at 30 homicides, which almost doubles last year's total of 18. Based on Chester's population of about 40,000 people, the murder rate is nearly three times that of Philadelphia."This is ludicrous, it's unnecessary," said activist Jonathan Abdur-Rahim King."Every homicide is too much. Our children are traumatized, our community is traumatized," said Abdur-Rahim King.Given the time of day, and that it's heavily traveled, police believe someone saw something and are asking the public to come forward with information about the gunman.