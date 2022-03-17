localish

Chicago architect creates 'moving classroom' to share love of design, building

By Jayme Nicholas, T.J. Whitfield
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago architect teaches youth importance of community building

CHICAGO -- Oak Park native Maya Bird-Murphy grew up enamored by the Frank Lloyd Wright homes that surrounded her. That love translated into her study of architecture in college.

However, what she found in school, and upon graduating and entering the field, was that not many architects looked like her -- Black or women. She is now working to change that for the future for kids and teens with her nonprofit, Chicago Mobile Makers!

Started in 2017, Mobile Makers teaches kids the importance of design using unique and fun projects. But how are these Makers "Mobile"? That would be a USPS van they've completely renovated and designed to serve as a "moving classroom". With the van, Mobile Makers can pop up in neighborhoods around Chicago for youth workshops and lively summer activities. Then when the cold hits, they can return to their stationary classroom at the Kimball Arts Center.

"Were really about exposing young people to things they may have never done before and hoping that theyll decide to go into the design field in the future." said Bird-Murphy. To learn more about Chicago Mobile Makers visit their website at https://mobilemakers.org/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooparchitecturelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago architect teaches youth importance of community building
Jews worldwide celebrate Purim with a cookie
Leon Coffee: 40 years of bullfighting
Hair Care and Compassion
TOP STORIES
Parents, grandmother charged in death of 4-month-old
Man charged with attempted murder after firing at Montco officers
Philly homeowner confronts trespasser in fatal shooting: Police
New details emerge after girl found wearing shock collar in NJ
Paddle or pedal? Boat puzzle stumps 'Wheel' contestants
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems
Show More
Innocent bystander shot at bus stop during gun battle in Philly
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman signs 3-year extension, source...
1 dead, vehicle splits in half in East Greenwich Township crash
More TOP STORIES News