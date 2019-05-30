Jussie Smollett update: Chicago police release 400 pages of case files in 'Empire' actor's investigation

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department released more than 400 pages of official documents from "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's case on Thursday.

The documents include case reports, arrest files and supplementary files. The electronic files can be found here: Smollett Electronic Case Files

The final release will be pertinent video files that require a heavy amount of digital redaction for things like license plates of unrelated vehicles and the blurring of faces of individuals not involved in the criminal investigation. We hope to have that completed by the week after next.

Police also have 69 hours of video in the case and redacted versions of the videos could be released next week.

Last week, a Cook County judge ordered police and prosecutors to unseal the documents in the case.

The records were sealed in March shortly after charges against Smollett were abruptly dropped by prosecutors. Attorneys representing the media, including ABC7, challenged the sealing of the records.

The "Empire" actor faced several charges for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January.

READ: Judge's ruling to unseal documents

The TV actor claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on January 29. He said two men physically attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.

Two days after the alleged attack, Chicago police released surveillance images of two people they said they considered persons of interest in the attack.

But the investigation turned on Smollett. He was accused of allegedly orchestrating the attack with the Osundairo brothers, who he knew. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.

Prosecutors said Smollett paid the brothers to pull off the staged attack.

RELATED: City sues Jussie Smollett for cost of investigating alleged staged attack

Smollett had also reported a threatening letter sent to him on the "Empire" set containing a white powder, a week before the alleged attack. The letter is currently in the FBI crime lab for analysis, sources said, and experts believe Smollett could face federal charges for allegedly sending the letter.

All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.

Smollett has maintained his innocence. The City of Chicago is suing the actor for the costs of the investigation and damage to the city's reputation.

