Chick-fil-A recalls popular sauce due to possible allergens | What you need to know

The fast-food chain is recalling its Polynesian sauce because the cups may contain wheat and soy allergens.

The fast-food chain is recalling its Polynesian sauce because the cups may contain wheat and soy allergens.

The fast-food chain is recalling its Polynesian sauce because the cups may contain wheat and soy allergens.

The fast-food chain is recalling its Polynesian sauce because the cups may contain wheat and soy allergens.

Popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is recalling its Polynesian sauce dipping cups because they may contain possible allergens.

According to a notification at the top of their website, if you took home a dipping container of Polynesian sauce between February 14-27, 2024, the cups should be thrown out because they may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

Customers with any questions or concerns should call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.