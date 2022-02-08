child injured

2-year-old child struck by driver in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood

Police say the child ran in between two cars in a parking lot when he was struck.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy was hospitalized after he was hit by a driver in Philadelphia's Bustleton section on Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 9900 block of Haldeman Avenue.

Police tell Action News the 2-year-old boy ran in between two cars in an apartment complex parking lot when he was hit by a 29-year-old driver.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the child was returning home with his mother and other family members when the accident occurred.

"They interviewed the 29-year-old auto driver who did remain on the scene. He did not appear to be impaired. At this point, this is just a tragic auto accident," said Small.

