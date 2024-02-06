Double shooting leaves 12-year-old, man injured in Philadelphia

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a 12-year-old, injured on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Lindbergh Boulevard just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old with a graze wound to the head and a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The 12-year-old was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

The 43-year-old man was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made but police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

SEPTA officials stated that shuttle buses will operate in both directions between the 40th Street portal and the Elmwood Loop due to police activity blocking the line.

Commuters are told to expect delays, SEPTA says.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the police.

