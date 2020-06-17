3 Arrested in Bucks County Linked to Child Sex Abuse

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County district attorney announced the arrests of three men in child sex abuse cases on Wednesday.
60-year-old David Hofmann of Bristol Township is accused of sexually abusing a child beginning when the victim was only 5 years old, and continuing for years.
57-year-old Louis Aiello of Penndel is accused of raping that same boy when the youngster was 11 years old.
And what makes this case that much more disturbing, and confusing, is that authorities no not believe that Hofmann and Aiello personally knew each other at that time.
Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub says, "Hofmann and Aiello were both friends of the victim's family. We don't know of any association between the two which is something we will look to explore further as we continue our investigation."
In a completely unrelated case, authorities in Bucks County have also announced the arrest of John Michael Evans of Tullytown.
The 40-year-old suspect is accused of sexually abusing, and trafficking, a 16-year-old over the past few months.
Evans has also been formally accused of sexually abusing another teenager three years ago.
And Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub says he has reason to believe those two are not Evans' only victims.
He says, "Mr. Evans had extensive access to children unfortunately as a bus driver for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township school District as well as a youth sports coach."
In fact, Weintraub wants to hear from anyone who might have been abused by any of these three men, all three of whom have been arrested over the past few days.
He says, "If you are ready to do so, I don't urge you, I don't rush you, but I want you to know that we will protect you going forward."
All three man face a list of charges including sexual assault of a minor.
Anyone with any further information about these cases is asked to contact police.
