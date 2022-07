PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old girl is expected to survive after investigators said she was shot in the shoulder inside of a home in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.Chopper 6 flew over the 4500 block of North 13th Street at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.Investigators told Action News a 15-year-old boy in the home was handling a gun when a shot went off.The 11-year-old was taken to an area hospital where she was placed in stable condition.Investigators said the 15-year-old is being questioned by police, but charges have not yet been filed.