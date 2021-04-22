6-year-old boy shot while inside car with father released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy who was shot while inside a car with his father in Southwest Philadelphia is now back home recovering.

Kodi Butts was shot last week near 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue. His father, 28-year-old Joshua Butts, a city sanitation worker, was killed in the shooting.

Another man inside the car was also injured.

Kodi was shot in the stomach and lower back. He's been recovering from his injuries at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. On Wednesday, he walked out of the hospital with balloons and a cart full of "get well" mementos.

His aunt tells Action News Kodi is very happy to be home with family.

Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made.

More than 50 children have been shot in the city of Philadelphia this year.

Police are looking for multiple suspects possibly driving a white vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

