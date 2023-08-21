Inside Story looks at the latest in the race for the White House with Chris Christie surging, and the latest in local elections.

Gov. Chris Christie's rise in NH, PA budget's impact on schools and latest in local elections

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and this week's panel discuss the 2024 Presidential Election and the surge in the New Hampshire polls for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Also, a new challenger emerges for Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick's (R) seat in Bucks County and how the Harrisburg budget negotiations could help create new formulas for school funding outside of property taxes.

Finally, a conversation on where Republican PA Senate challenger Dave McCormick actually lives, Pennsylvania or Connecticut?

Get the Inside Story with this week's panelists: Bob Brady, Liz Preate Havey, Mark Segal and Alison Young.