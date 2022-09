Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to the rank of chief inspector.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned Philadelphia police veteran Christine Coulter will no longer hold the high-ranking position of Deputy Commissioner.

Sources say Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.

Coulter joined the force in November 1988.

She was the first woman to lead the Philadelphia Police Department when she assumed the role of acting police commissioner in August 2019.