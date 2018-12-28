Police are searching for a man who fired a gun out on the streets of Northeast Philadelphia on Christmas morning.It happened in the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue around 7 a.m.Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect rounding the corner with a woman.The gunman then turns around fires a gun at someone or something out of frame.The suspect and the woman are then seen running away.No one was injured. Police say several shells casings were found at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------