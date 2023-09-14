Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads after child death

The agency said the beads pose a serious safety risk because the small absorbent gel balls can expand when ingested.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular toy that was the subject of an Action News Investigation last December has been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it pulled the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit from the shelves after the death of a child. The kit was sold exclusively at Target.

The agency said the beads pose a serious safety risk because the small absorbent gel balls can expand when ingested.

"Children who are swallowing lots of these are ending up in the emergency room," said Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Alex Hoehn-Saric. "It is filling up their intestines and resulting in surgeries and long term health effects."

Last year, Folichia Mitchell told our Chad Pradelli her one-year-old daughter, Kennedy, accidentally swallowed a bead, causing her intestine to become blocked. She had to have multiple surgeries.

At the time, Philadelphia attorney Tom Bosworth sued the manufacturer, Buffalo Games, and Target to try and get the water beads pulled from store shelves. That lawsuit is still pending.

The Investigative Team reached out to Target in regards to the recall.

A spokesperson said, "We extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by these tragic incidents. We no longer sell this product, removing it from stores and online in November of 2022. Guests who purchased this product should immediately return it and contact Target for a full refund."