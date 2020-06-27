Crash leads to triple shooting on City Avenue in Lower Merion Township

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for three men involved in a triple shooting on City Avenue on the border of Lower Merion Township and Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday when two vehicles collided near Saks Fifth Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.

Authorities said the drivers got into an argument which led to the shooting.

Police said one victim was located at the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue.

A man and woman were taken by Philadelphia police to Lankenau Medical Center.

Another male victim showed up at the hospital a short time later.

All three were suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police said three men fled the scene following the shooting.

Lower Merion Township police are conducting the investigation.
