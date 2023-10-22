City of Philadelphia prepares for possible celebration in anticipation of Phillies NLCS win

Poles will be greased sometime before the game.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies magic is alive and well. It has consumed the city of Philadelphia.

Sunday morning, city crews were working to place barricades around City Hall as officials prepare for a large celebratory party.

It's just some of the protocols and security measures in place to control large crowds in anticipation of a Phillies NLCS win.

"It shows the passion. If you're from Philadelphia, you automatically have passion, can't spell 'passion' without a P, can't spell Philadelphia without a P," said Roger Baker of Northeast Philadelphia.

The Phillies currently lead the series 3-2, as they get home field advantage and an opportunity to clinch a World Series trip.

The Action Cam was there as the players and coaches returned to Philadelphia from Phoenix following their big win against the Diamondbacks.

Fans say moving forward they are confident, but want the team to stay focused.

"I'm excited. I think Harp's going to show up, like he does always, that's why he's getting paid all that money, think Turner's going to show up too. It's all you need, a couple home runs. I'm ready," said Phil Hantz of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Thousands of people will pack Citizens Bank Park and tickets are still available, but it will cost you.

According to SeatGeek, the official MLB resale site, the cheapest ticket is $399 dollars.

The highest ticket is roughly $4,400 dollars.