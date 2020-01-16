City officials to give update on South Philadelphia explosion recovery efforts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are scheduled to deliver a briefing Thursday afternoon on the recovery efforts following an explosion and fire that claimed the lives of two people and destroyed three South Philadelphia rowhomes last month.As of yet, Investigators still have not said what caused the December 19 blast. A source told Action News investigators were looking into whether an October water main break could somehow be connected to the incident.Neighbors desperately tried to get to the victims and fIrefighters did too, but two victims were trapped in the rubble and did not survive.In the days that followed the incident, area businesses and residents rallied to help by raising money and offering free meals.The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at City Hall.