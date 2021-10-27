Philadelphia Flyers

Artist's lifelike drawing of Claude Giroux took about 50 hours to design

Rebecca Thomson, a self-taught artist, began drawing when she was 13 years old.
EMBED <>More Videos

Artist creates life-like drawing of Flyers' Claude Giroux

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of Claude Giroux's goals are like a work of art for the Philadelphia Flyers, but this is a true definition of the term.

Twenty-two-year-old Rebecca Thomson from Scotland has created a lifelike drawing of Giroux with colored pencils. It took her about 50 hours to complete.

The self-taught artist began drawing when she was 13.

"I've always loved drawing, but once I started watching hockey I really wanted to combine the two," she said.

Thomson has dozens of drawings for sale on Etsy. She has made it her profession.



The feedback she has received has been tremendously positive, and during our interview, we surprised her with a message from Giroux himself.

"Hi, Rebecca it's Claude Giroux. I just saw your drawing, pretty impressive. You're very talented," Giroux said.

He then invited her to a Flyers game if she's ever in Philadelphia.

A blushing Thomson was beside herself.

"That's incredible! That's amazing! That means the world to me," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaartfeel goodphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Flyers face the Hurricanes on 4-game slide
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the breakout player for every team
Florida hosts Philadelphia after Vatrano's 2-goal game
Vasilevskiy makes 34 saves, Lightning beat Flyers 4-0
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News