Artist's lifelike drawing of Claude Giroux took about 50 hours to design

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of Claude Giroux's goals are like a work of art for the Philadelphia Flyers, but this is a true definition of the term.Twenty-two-year-old Rebecca Thomson from Scotland has created a lifelike drawing of Giroux with colored pencils. It took her about 50 hours to complete.The self-taught artist began drawing when she was 13."I've always loved drawing, but once I started watching hockey I really wanted to combine the two," she said.Thomson has dozens of drawings for sale on Etsy. She has made it her profession.The feedback she has received has been tremendously positive, and during our interview, we surprised her with a message from Giroux himself."Hi, Rebecca it's Claude Giroux. I just saw your drawing, pretty impressive. You're very talented," Giroux said.He then invited her to a Flyers game if she's ever in Philadelphia.A blushing Thomson was beside herself."That's incredible! That's amazing! That means the world to me," she said.