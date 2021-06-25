Hobbies & Interests

Clementon Park and Splash World reopens Friday after 2 years

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Families are once again enjoying the 114-year-old Clementon Park and Splash World after it reopened Friday in Camden County.

The park was shut down over the past two years after abruptly closing following a foreclosure and sale to new owners.

It sold at auction in March for $2.3 million.



A lot of work has gone into getting the park up and running after three failed attempts to reopen.

The new owners obtained the required licenses needed to operate.

Park staff has been painting and cleaning ahead of the reopening.

Gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Park officials said parking is free.

