A convenience store clerk was injured during an overnight robbery in Montgomery County.It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Turkey Hill store at 3051 E. High Street in Lower Pottsgrove Township.According to police, the knife-wielding suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register. There was a struggle, and the clerk suffered a cut to the hand.The clerk eventually opened the register, and the suspect took the cash and fled the store.The robber is described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts.Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Pottsgrove Township Police at 610-326-1508.------