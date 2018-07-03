Clerk injured during knifepoint robbery at Montgomery County store

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A convenience store clerk was injured during an overnight robbery in Montgomery County.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Turkey Hill store at 3051 E. High Street in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

According to police, the knife-wielding suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register. There was a struggle, and the clerk suffered a cut to the hand.

The clerk eventually opened the register, and the suspect took the cash and fled the store.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Pottsgrove Township Police at 610-326-1508.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsrobberyLower Pottsgrove Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News