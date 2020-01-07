ESPN: Browns request interview with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

Browns requested permission to interview Eagles’ DC Jim Schwartz for their vacant HC job, per source. Browns slated to interview him, Vikings’ OC Kevin Stefanski and Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple outlets including ESPN report the Cleveland Browns are interested in speaking to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.Sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter the team has requested to interview Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy.According to Schefter, Browns are slated to interview Schwartz, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this week.Schwartz has been the Eagles defensive coordinator since 2016.The news came a day after the Eagles were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a 17-9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.The Browns were 6-10 in the season.