Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN: Browns request interview with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz looks on during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple outlets including ESPN report the Cleveland Browns are interested in speaking to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter the team has requested to interview Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy.

According to Schefter, Browns are slated to interview Schwartz, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this week.



Schwartz has been the Eagles defensive coordinator since 2016.

The news came a day after the Eagles were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a 17-9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Browns were 6-10 in the season.
