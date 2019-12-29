Coast Guard airlifts man from cruise ship off New Jersey coast

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard airlifted a man from a cruise ship about 17 miles off the New Jersey coastline.The captain of the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas contacted the Coast Guard on Saturday night to report a 70-year-old passenger was having severe abdominal issues.The captain said that the passenger needed a higher level of medical care than what was available on the ship.A Coast Guard helicopter team located the ship off the coast of Little Egg Inlet.They were able to transport the man, along with his son, to a local hospital for treatment.