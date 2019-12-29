Coast Guard airlifts man from cruise ship off New Jersey coast

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard airlifted a man from a cruise ship about 17 miles off the New Jersey coastline.
The captain of the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas contacted the Coast Guard on Saturday night to report a 70-year-old passenger was having severe abdominal issues.
The captain said that the passenger needed a higher level of medical care than what was available on the ship.
A Coast Guard helicopter team located the ship off the coast of Little Egg Inlet.
They were able to transport the man, along with his son, to a local hospital for treatment.
