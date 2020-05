EMBED >More News Videos A fire consumed two homes before it could be brought under control on Sunday in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured battling a fire that consumed two homes on Sunday in South Coatesville, Pennsylvania.Viewer video sent to Action News showed the flames erupting from the homes in the 700 block of First Avenue.The fire was reported around 8 p.m.Action News spoke with a woman whose family owns the second home that burned down in the fire. She said the home had been passed down from generation to generation in her family."We migrated from the south to the north in that house... in that house," she said.An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.