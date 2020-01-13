Food & Drink

Three new Philly spots for coffee, beer and wine

By Natalie Jason
Check out these three new spots in Philly for sipping and more: a great new European coffeehouse, a great new wine bar, and another wine bar that's so much more - a new dining entry from a decades-old gourmet market.

Cogito Coffee North America is a coffee roaster/wholesaler/retailer based in Croatia. Their first U.S. location just opened in Midtown Village and serves a full menu of coffee drinks as well as pastries and sandwiches.

Le Caveau is a new wine bar located just upstairs from the Good King Tavern that focuses on 'natural wines'.
Upstairs from Di Bruno Brothers' Chestnut Street location is Alimentari, their first foray into dining. The location serves lunch and dinner items featuring ingredients you can find in their market.

Chef Ashley James, Director of Culinary for Di Bruno Brothers



Cogito Coffee North America | Facebook | Instagram
105 S. 12th Street (between Sansom & Chestnut), Philadelphia, PA 19107

Le Caveau (The Good King Tavern) | Facebook | Instagram
614 S. 7th Street,
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-625-3700

Alimentari (Di Bruno Brothers) | Facebook
1730 Chestnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-764-5143
