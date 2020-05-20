Collaborative effort in Camden, NJ to help save lives amid COVID-19

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- From Philadelphia, right across the Ben Franklin Bridge, a collaborative effort was held in Camden, NJ to help save lives amid COVID-19."The idea is for everybody to wear a mask," said Lieutenant Community Commander Zsakhiem R. James. "These were generously donated by Cooper Hospital so that everyone can have a mask."James & the Camden County Police Department, partnered with the Norcross Foundation and Cooper Foundation, all part of a beginning effort to distribute 175,000 masks overall throughout the South Jersey region."Through the generosity of cooper, and the Norcross Foundation people are going to get masks," said Congressman Donald Norcross, First District, New Jersey.James says The Camden County Police Department motto is "Service Before Self" and in service they want to make sure everyone has masks to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.Wednesday, 14,000 of the 175,000 masks were distributed at local transit stops, supermarkets, and one Camden resident who has helped the community for over 25 years years."During this time of COVID-19 we have really been trying to help families individually one by one," said Sister Helen Cole of Guadalupe Family Services.As a response to this effort, Cole wants to give out a portion of the donated mask along with diapers and wipes to help Camden families in need."Every other week we give out diapers," said Cole. "Of course we have social distancing and have a lot of volunteers who help us so the lines move quickly."Cole says she grateful for the people who continue to help out with donations to her organization to continue helping families in the city of Camden.