Collegeville Italian Bakery donates dozens of toys, food to local food pantry

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bakery in Montgomery County went above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer to their neighbors in need.
The Collegeville Italian Bakery filled a 2,200 square foot vacant building with toys and food.
The Carcarey family, owners of the bakery, say they started collecting items last month from customers, local schools and other small businesses.
Tuesday night, they donated the entire haul to the Daily Bread Community Pantry in Collegeville.
"I am utterly speechless and overwhelmed. They have no idea how much it will help our families. Not only for Christmas, but all year long," said Loretta Stever from the Daily Bread Community Pantry.
The Carcareys say every child deserves a Christmas and it's comforting to know families in their area are being taken care of.
