Chopper 6 over Collegeville, Pa. after child falls down well on April 4, 2023.

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling 15 feet down well in Montgomery County

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A toddler was hospitalized on Tuesday evening after falling 15 feet down a well in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Kriebell Mill Road in Collegeville.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews were tending to the child before being airlifted to an area hospital.

The child's condition is still unknown at this time.

Further details on how the child fell have not been released.