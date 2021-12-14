Hundreds turnout for vaccine booster clinic at Collingswood High School

Dr. Fredrick McDowell, the superintendent of Collingswood and Oaklyn schools, said hundreds came out for the event at Collingswood High School.
"In previous vaccine clinics, we average between 30 and 50 individuals. There are several hundred individuals here," said McDowell.
In Camden County, officials say cases are on the rise.
Since this past Saturday, 587 new cases have been reported. The average age of the newly infected is just 34 years old.
Nationally, another 164,000 children tested positive last week. That's a 24% increase from the week before.
On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the omicron variant can evade the protection initial vaccines give, but boosters increase efficacy and better protect against the newest variant of concern.
Fauci said there are 60 million eligible Americans who are not yet vaccinated and about 100 million who are eligible for boosters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, 60.7% of the entire U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and around 26% of people in the country -- more than 50 million -- have received a booster dose.
The Action News Data Journalism Team discovered Sussex, Salem and Ocean counties are among the five counties in New Jersey with the highest COVID case rates. They are also among the counties with the lowest vaccination rates.
McDowell says his team will be ready to help the community stay protected.
"In future vaccine clinics, we will work with the provider to compensate for the volume increase," he said.
The next clinic at Collingswood High School is set for January 3. It will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.