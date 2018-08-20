U.S. & WORLD

Colorado man Christopher Watts charged with murder in deaths of wife, Shanann Watts, and 2 kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Watts charged with murdering pregnant wife, 2 kids: as seen on Action News at 5:30 p.m., August 20, 2018

DENVER --
Prosecutors charged a Colorado man with murder Monday in the deaths of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters, a crime that left loved ones searching for answers.

The charges against Christopher Watts, 33, come a week after a friend reported Shanann Watts, 34, and the girls missing from their home in Frederick, a small town on the grassy plains north of Denver.

Watts faces nine felony charges, including three first-degree murder charges, two counts of murdering a child, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

Before his arrest last week, Christopher Watts lamented in interviews with local television stations about missing his wife and daughters. No motive has been released.

EMBED More News Videos

Chris Watts speaks to camera crew 24 hours before being taken into custody



Authorities found Shanann Watts' body Thursday, buried in a shallow grave near an oil tank on property owned by the oil and gas company that her husband worked for. The bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were later found inside oil tanks near their mother's grave.

Prosecutors have said they would ask a court to unseal the warrant for Christopher Watts' arrest after filing charges. He's being held without bail and will next appear in court Tuesday.

TIMELINE: What happened before Shanann Watts and daughters went missing


Family and friends said they were shocked by the slayings, saying the family seemed happy and Christopher Watts appeared to be a good father. The social media accounts for Shanann Watts, who was from North Carolina, are filled with photos of the family smiling and playing and posts praising her husband and expressing excitement about the couple expecting their third child.

EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 17)

A Colorado man has officially been charged in the deaths of his wife and their two young children.



But a June 2015 bankruptcy filing captured a picture of a family dealing with financial strain.

The family's two-story home is just outside Frederick, a small town outside Denver where fast-growing subdivisions intermingle with drilling rigs and oil wells.
The bodies were found on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers, where Watts had worked as an operator. Court documents filed by defense lawyer James Merson said the girls had been submerged in crude oil for four days.

Autopsies have been completed but not released.

A judge on Friday denied a request by Merson to require the coroner to collect DNA from the necks of the children. The attorney's request suggested that the girls may have been strangled.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmurder
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Sheriff's Office shows off new wheels - paid for by drug dealers
Mollie Tibbetts' family returns to normal activities
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Tacony
Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy
Police: Man gropes 2 teens in Warrington Target
AccuWeather: More Clouds and Showers on the Way
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Local family travels 7,000 miles to help kids in Kenya
Thunderbirds arrive ahead of Atlantic City air show
Show More
Commuters worry about fate of Atlantic City Rail Line
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
More News