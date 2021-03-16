Police find smashed, bullet-riddled car on Columbus Boulevard in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting and a crash on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.Officers responded to the reports of gunfire around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on South Columbus Boulevard at Oregon Avenue.Once on the scene, they found a smashed vehicle that had been struck by gunfire multiple times.Action Cam video showed a black sedan with a smashed front and bullet holes on the side.There were no occupants in the vehicle when police arrived.Officers shut down that portion of South Columbus Boulevard as they investigated.