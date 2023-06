Action News photojournalist Albert Castro takes us to Columcille Megalith Park. It's a hidden gem located in Bangor, Northampton County.

BANGOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's known as the Stonehenge of the Lehigh Valley, and it's the focus of our next One Tank Trips.

The series is meant to help you find unique places to visit in our region this summer.

