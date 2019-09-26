Community & Events

23 veterans recognized for their service to our country

DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- 23 veterans, including 18 from Camden County, were recognized Thursday for their service to our country.

The New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal is the state's highest military award given to combat veterans.

Those receiving this honor in Deptford served in World War Two, Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm, and Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

Since 1988, more than 30,000 of these medals have been awarded to veterans in the Garden State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdeptford townshipphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
DoorDash says data breach affected 4.9 million users
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Show More
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Eagles-Packers, Week 4 games
AccuWeather: Slightly Cooler Friday, Warmth Returns This Weekend
More TOP STORIES News