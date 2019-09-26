23 veterans recognized for their service to our country

DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- 23 veterans, including 18 from Camden County, were recognized Thursday for their service to our country.The New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal is the state's highest military award given to combat veterans.Those receiving this honor in Deptford served in World War Two, Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm, and Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.Since 1988, more than 30,000 of these medals have been awarded to veterans in the Garden State.