3 senior expos to be held across the city

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) -- Seniors in Philadelphia are getting help finding programs and services to make their lives better.

The first of 3 senior expos took place Thursday in the Port Richmond section.

Older residents and their caregivers were welcomed to the expo at Saint Anne's Parish and PAL Center.

The other two expos will be held on October 3rd at the Lawncrest Recreation Center and on October 10th at the Mayfair Community Center.
