CINNAMINSON, N.J. (WPVI) -- In Cinnaminson, Burlington County, kids are putting their creativity to work on some very big ideas.
This is the 34th annual invention convention for the school district.
More than 60 students, from kindergarten through high school, are competing.
Inventions this year include everything from a device to quickly clean up toys to a solar tool box and even apps.
Winners will be announced Wednesday night.
