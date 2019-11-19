55-foot white fir tree arrives in Philadelphia ahead of holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a festive time in the City of Brotherly Love.
On Monday night, Philadelphia's 55-foot white fir holiday tree was delivered by flatbed truck to City Hall.
Action news anchor Jeanette Reyes was there as it arrived.
After posing for a few pictures, crews began the process of hoisting it into a giant tree stand.
In the coming days, the tree will be decorated and on December 4 it will be lit up.
6abc is the sponsor of the Deck the Hall Light Show.
