55-foot white fir tree arrives in Philadelphia ahead of holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a festive time in the City of Brotherly Love.On Monday night, Philadelphia's 55-foot white fir holiday tree was delivered by flatbed truck to City Hall.Action news anchor Jeanette Reyes was there as it arrived.After posing for a few pictures, crews began the process of hoisting it into a giant tree stand.In the coming days, the tree will be decorated and on December 4 it will be lit up.6abc is the sponsor of the Deck the Hall Light Show.