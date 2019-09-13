5th annual Valley Forge "Freedom from Hunger" Food Drive

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The goal is to collect 6,000 pounds of canned food by the end of the month to feed the hungry.This is the 5th year for the Valley Forge Freedom from Hunger Food Drive.To celebrate their efforts, members of the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board and Montgomery County Commissioners helped Friday at a soup kitchen in Norristown.Students from the Culinary Arts Institute at Montgomery County Community College also lent a hand.The food drive goes through September 30th.