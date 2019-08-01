6 year old runs lemonade stand to raise funds for sickly police dog in Reading

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A simple cup of lemonade is bringing a Berks County neighborhood a little closer together.Reading police officers, Berks County sheriffs, Pennsylvania State Police troopers, along with neighbors stopped by to support a 6-year-old girl and her worthy cause.Mia Montalvo heard that retired Reading police K-9 Rocky was going through a tough time after complications from emergency surgery.Mia decided to raise money to cover Rocky's medical bills with a lemonade stand."I really feel bad for him, and I just want him to feel better," she said.So far Mia has raised more than $740 for Rocky.She plans to set up her lemonade stand again at noon on Thursday at Upland Avenue and Arlington Street in Reading.