6ABC team spruces up neighborhood

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) -- A portion of the Grays Ferry neighborhood in Philadelphia got a bit of a makeover Thursday.

Members of the 6ABC sales team were on hand to spruce up the playground at Stinger Square.

Donning Disney VoluntEARS shirts, the Action News team helped rake leaves, lay mulch, weed the grounds and beautify the park area. The 6ABC Sales team coordinated with the Philadelphia Dept. of Parks and Rec to volunteer on this project.
