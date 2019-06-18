Community & Events

96th annual National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Nj. (WPVI) -- Some high-stakes competition is taking place on the boardwalk in Wildwood this week.

Champion marble shooters from across the country are in town for the 96th Annual National Marbles Tournament.

Kids, ages eight to fourteen, are vying for the title of "King" and "Queen" of marbles at Ringer Stadium.

Along with the title, college scholarships and other prizes are on the line

The competition runs through Thursday, June 13th.
